Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

