Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

