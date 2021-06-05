Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $341.46 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.