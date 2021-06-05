Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($8.63).

LEO has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Leoni stock opened at €15.30 ($18.00) on Friday. Leoni has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €15.45 ($18.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

