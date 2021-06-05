Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$21.85 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.17.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$571.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2 EPS for the current year.

LNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.