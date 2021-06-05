LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of LHC Group worth $41,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

