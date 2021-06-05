Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Li Auto worth $48,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

