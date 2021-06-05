Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 804,112 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.