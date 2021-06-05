Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 804,112 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.