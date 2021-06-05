Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Bislett Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bislett Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 10.2% of Bislett Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.