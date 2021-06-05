Lightning Bitcoin Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.97 million and $522,626.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00005724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00479838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.