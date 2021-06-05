Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 704,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,417. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -88.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

