Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

