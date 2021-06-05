Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

