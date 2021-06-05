Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $197.26 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

