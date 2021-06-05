Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.40 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $167.93 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lindsay by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

