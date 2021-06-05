Liquidity Network Market Cap Reaches $651,582.73 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $651,582.73 and $59,895.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00300904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00242152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.06 or 0.01151059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,427.39 or 0.99819487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

