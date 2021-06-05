Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $185,866.57 and approximately $379.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,116.65 or 0.99892334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

