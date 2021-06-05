Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $89.24 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

