Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,827 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

