LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Hits $847,035.38

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $847,035.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00124073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00913454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

