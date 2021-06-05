LockTrip (LOC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49,718.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. LockTrip has a market cap of $122.53 million and $49,718.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $8.19 or 0.00022663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 167.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

