Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Logitech International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

