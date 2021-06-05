Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 661,551 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,551 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.64% of Covetrus worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

