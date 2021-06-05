Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 665,660 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.46% of Realogy worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

