Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.93% of Dorman Products worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

