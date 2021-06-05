Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of F5 Networks worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

