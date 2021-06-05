Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of F5 Networks worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.08.
In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
