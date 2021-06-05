Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,340 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.85% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $29,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

