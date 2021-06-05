Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,681 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.45% of TechTarget worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.48.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,622 shares of company stock worth $5,956,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

