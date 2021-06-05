Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

