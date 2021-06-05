Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,893 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

