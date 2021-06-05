Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cryoport worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,066,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.33 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

