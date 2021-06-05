Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.