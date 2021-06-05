Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.