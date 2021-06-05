Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.66% of Berkeley Lights worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,428 shares of company stock worth $19,204,203. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

