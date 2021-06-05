Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $23.26 Million Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Telos worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $3,096,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086,628 shares of company stock worth $101,865,124. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLS. B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 831.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

