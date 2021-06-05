Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,620 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Brunswick worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE BC opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

