Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AMERCO worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $172,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $568.59 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.