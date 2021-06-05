Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,185 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Essent Group worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

