Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Insiders have sold 456,253 shares of company stock worth $13,014,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $27.30 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

