Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $29.91 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635,921 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hexcel worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

