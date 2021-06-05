Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.19 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $79.49 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.