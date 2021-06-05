Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $31.62 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.91% of LiveRamp worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.