Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.