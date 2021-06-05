Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.81% of ChemoCentryx worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CCXI stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.