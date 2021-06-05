Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

