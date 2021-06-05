Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 286,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

