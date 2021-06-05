Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 10,110 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Entergy worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,141 shares of company stock worth $2,275,754 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

