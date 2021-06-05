Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 144,525 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.62% of The Shyft Group worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.