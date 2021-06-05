Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,606,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $326.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

