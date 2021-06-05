Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.44% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

